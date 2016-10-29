Want To Travel Quickly? Use These Tips For A Terrific Journey!

No matter the reason for your trip, advance planning is vital. Here are a few tips that can help.

You can save space in your luggage by packing in large airtight bags, such as ziplocks. Find the gallon or 2 gallon size bags, pack t-shirts, socks, underwear and other lightweight fabric items in them, and then roll the air out of the bag before zipping shut. This will reduce the size of your items down and you will be able to fit more in your bag.

Shop around for the best deal. Often, a shift in a day or two from your departure or return can amount to a significant savings of several hundred dollars in your transportation cost. Many websites can check this automatically for you. As a general rule, if you can avoid travelling on Fridays or Sundays, you will save a pile of money.

To avoid any awkward confrontations, do some research if you are traveling to a foreign nation. This includes looking up standard phrases such as "thank you," "how much" and "how are you." You should also look around for standard customs of the country, such as gestures, so that you can avoid offending anyone with gestures or body language that seem normal to you.

When traveling with a baby, be sure to make a list of the necessary items that you use at home a few days before your trip. Since traveling with a baby is a new travel experience, it is very easy to forget about things you take for granted at home. By working on the list early, you will be able to keep note of everything that you use.

When staying at a hotel, remove the top quilt or comforter from the bed. Often, housekeeping is not responsible for washing the top comforter, which means it can be harboring dirt, bedbugs, or other remnants of other guests. If there is a spare blanket in the closet, use that one instead.

A great travel tip is to shop around online for the best hotel deal. There are plenty of sites such as Priceline.com, where you can find and book the best hotel deal. Sites like these are great because they include all of the information in one place instead of you having to go looking for it all.

Have your airline contact you in the event of any changes to your flight schedules. Most airlines have free programs where you can receive calls or text messages if your flight changes, which will come in handy if you are running late or experiencing difficulties with travel arrangements. Just call and ask them to set it up!

If you plan on going on a road trip, you should look at maps ahead of time and choose the best road. Make sure you have enough money for gas and food. You can choose ahead of time where you are going to stop so that you do not waste time looking for a gas station.

Talk to your bellman. The man who helps carry your bags to your room is usually one of the most informed people in the hotel. He can tell you the best and worst places to eat, drink, and be merry or relax. Tipping him can bring you a wealth of information, so don't be stingy!

When you're packing your luggage, put anything you might need before you get to your destination, on top. This will help keep you from digging through your entire suitcase to find a hair brush or a book. Not only can it save you some time and frustration, but you won't have to worry about things falling out while you're looking and end up getting lost.

If the hotel you're staying in doesn't offer free wifi, try asking for a room on the first or second floor. Most of the time in cities, there are tons of cafes around that offer free wifi and you can pick those signals up when you're on the lower floors.

If you want to make conversation with the locals, learn a little magic trick. Magic is something that is almost universally understood. If you perform a tiny trick for someone, you will open the door to having an actual conversation with the person. Simple tricks are easy to learn, so look one up!

If you are traveling with small children, visit a small hospital beforehand. They can give your child an identification bracelet so that if your child gets lost, their personal information is available. If you are traveling to another country, get the identification tag in the language of the country you are visiting.

When traveling by bus, make sure to check the bus company's luggage policy. Many companies have a limit on how many bags you can bring with you, and how much these bags weigh. By finding out how much you can bring with you, you can avoid unnecessary delays at the bus station.

Get to know the generic names of common pain relievers before travel. If you find that you need to purchase something at a drugstore it is helpful to know that Acetaminophen is the same thing as your favorite headache reliever, even if the drugstore does not carry the same brand. Ibuprofen and Naproxen are also common drugs.

If you want to bring your pet with you on your trip, make sure to call and ask the hotel where you are staying beforehand if pets are allowed. Although there are many more pet friendly hotels now than there were in the past, there are still some hotels that do not allow any animals.

While traveling to new places and even old familiar places is fun and exciting, we can all use a few good ideas to keep the trip on track. If you use the tips give to you here, you should have no worries for wherever you are headed to next.